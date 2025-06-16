Left Menu

Sri Lanka Gears Up for World Test Championship Journey with New Squad

After narrowly missing the World Test Championship final, Sri Lanka is determined to start strong in the new WTC cycle with two home Tests against Bangladesh. Despite challenges such as key retirements and a fragmented schedule, captain Dhananjaya de Silva leads a rejuvenated squad packed with fresh talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:39 IST
Sri Lanka Gears Up for World Test Championship Journey with New Squad
Sri Lanka Test team (Photo: dhananjaya_75/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

After South Africa's historic World Test Championship (WTC) win against Australia, Sri Lanka's Test captain, Dhananjaya de Silva, has urged his team to seize their chance in the upcoming WTC cycle. Despite having a fair opportunity to reach the WTC 2023-25 final at Lord's, Sri Lanka fell short after losing all of their last four matches.

Dhananjaya de Silva emphasized the importance of a strong start against Bangladesh at home, following their disappointing sixth-place finish in the last WTC standings. As Sri Lanka begins a challenging new cycle with fewer matches, the focus remains on winning every game possible, especially the home series.

Sri Lanka faces a scattered WTC schedule, with their next match slated for mid-2026. Despite the retirements of veterans Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews, de Silva is optimistic as the team includes six uncapped players showcasing strong domestic performances. The captain stresses adaptation and preparation as critical to their success in the new cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025