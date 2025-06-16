Sri Lanka Gears Up for World Test Championship Journey with New Squad

After South Africa's historic World Test Championship (WTC) win against Australia, Sri Lanka's Test captain, Dhananjaya de Silva, has urged his team to seize their chance in the upcoming WTC cycle. Despite having a fair opportunity to reach the WTC 2023-25 final at Lord's, Sri Lanka fell short after losing all of their last four matches.

Dhananjaya de Silva emphasized the importance of a strong start against Bangladesh at home, following their disappointing sixth-place finish in the last WTC standings. As Sri Lanka begins a challenging new cycle with fewer matches, the focus remains on winning every game possible, especially the home series.

Sri Lanka faces a scattered WTC schedule, with their next match slated for mid-2026. Despite the retirements of veterans Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews, de Silva is optimistic as the team includes six uncapped players showcasing strong domestic performances. The captain stresses adaptation and preparation as critical to their success in the new cycle.

