NECO Master Blaster Clinches Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 Trophy with Dominant Chase

NECO Master Blaster emerged victorious in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025, overcoming Pagariya Strikers by 7 wickets. The team's success was anchored by an imposing 80-run contribution from Vedant Dighade in just 52 balls.

Responding to Pagariya's challenging total of 178/7, NECO's batting lineup, spearheaded by Dighade, tore through the overs in a masterful chase, culminating in a confident victory at 17.5 overs.

Jitesh Sharma's leadership infused crucial momentum at a juncture when the team needed it most, with his 30-run blitz in 11 balls propelling his team to triumph, showcasing the depth in their lineup.

