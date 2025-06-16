NECO Master Blaster Clinches Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 Trophy with Dominant Chase
Vedant Dighade's stellar 80-run innings guided NECO Master Blaster to a 7-wicket victory over Pagariya Strikers, securing the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 title. Despite a formidable 178/7 set by Pagariya, NECO's determined run chase, capped by skipper Jitesh Sharma's explosive 30, sealed the win.
NECO Master Blaster emerged victorious in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025, overcoming Pagariya Strikers by 7 wickets. The team's success was anchored by an imposing 80-run contribution from Vedant Dighade in just 52 balls.
Responding to Pagariya's challenging total of 178/7, NECO's batting lineup, spearheaded by Dighade, tore through the overs in a masterful chase, culminating in a confident victory at 17.5 overs.
Jitesh Sharma's leadership infused crucial momentum at a juncture when the team needed it most, with his 30-run blitz in 11 balls propelling his team to triumph, showcasing the depth in their lineup.
