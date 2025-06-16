Left Menu

NECO Master Blaster Clinches Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 Trophy with Dominant Chase

Vedant Dighade's stellar 80-run innings guided NECO Master Blaster to a 7-wicket victory over Pagariya Strikers, securing the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 title. Despite a formidable 178/7 set by Pagariya, NECO's determined run chase, capped by skipper Jitesh Sharma's explosive 30, sealed the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:42 IST
NECO Master Blaster lifting Vidarbha Pro T20 League title (Image: Vidarbha Pro T20 League). Image Credit: ANI
NECO Master Blaster emerged victorious in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025, overcoming Pagariya Strikers by 7 wickets. The team's success was anchored by an imposing 80-run contribution from Vedant Dighade in just 52 balls.

Responding to Pagariya's challenging total of 178/7, NECO's batting lineup, spearheaded by Dighade, tore through the overs in a masterful chase, culminating in a confident victory at 17.5 overs.

Jitesh Sharma's leadership infused crucial momentum at a juncture when the team needed it most, with his 30-run blitz in 11 balls propelling his team to triumph, showcasing the depth in their lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

