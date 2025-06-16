Left Menu

Dan Evans Stuns Frances Tiafoe at Queen's Club Championships

Dan Evans caused a major upset at the Queen's Club Championships by defeating Frances Tiafoe in straight sets. The 35-year-old wildcard entrant won his first match against a top-20 player this year. Holger Rune and Roberto Bautista Agut also advanced in their respective matches.

Dan Evans delivered a stunning performance at the Queen's Club Championships on Monday, upsetting American seventh seed Frances Tiafoe 7-5 6-2. The 35-year-old, ranking 199th worldwide, made the most of his wildcard entry to secure a place in the last 16, his first victory over a top-20 opponent this year, earning enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Evans bounced back from a 5-4 deficit in the first set and carried his momentum into the second with a five-game streak, culminating in a fortuitous double break when his forehand hit the net cord and dropped in. "I didn't realize he was top 20, but I knew he was strong," Evans commented. "I'm pleased to play good tennis; it's been rare lately."

Elsewhere, fourth seed Holger Rune initiated his tournament with a robust 6-3 6-4 victory over Australia's Christopher O'Connell. Rune, ranked ninth globally, is vying for his first grass court title in 2023 ahead of Wimbledon. Roberto Bautista Agut overcame a match point to defeat Portugal's Nuno Borges, advancing after a hard-fought 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4 battle.

