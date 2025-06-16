Left Menu

Madrid Court Sentences Four Over Effigy Hate Crime Against Vinicius Jr.

Four individuals received suspended sentences in Madrid for a hate crime involving an effigy of Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. They apologized to Vinicius and received fines, educational requirements, and restrictions. Real Madrid remains committed to combating racism, following convictions for abuse against their players at various venues.

16-06-2025
Vinicius Jr.

In a landmark ruling, a Madrid Court issued suspended sentences to four individuals found guilty of a hate crime against Real Madrid's forward, Vinicius Jr. The incident involved the display of an effigy dressed in his No. 20 shirt and an inflammatory banner before a match.

One defendant received a 15-month sentence for the hate act and seven months for issuing threats, disseminating video evidence online. The others were penalized similarly and faced educational restrictions, monetary fines, restraining orders, and bans from stadiums.

This sentencing adds to a growing list of convictions for racist attacks on Real Madrid players. The club, notably affected by racial abuse in multiple stadiums, has reiterated its commitment to eradicating racism and supporting player activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

