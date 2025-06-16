Madrid Court Sentences Four Over Effigy Hate Crime Against Vinicius Jr.

In a landmark ruling, a Madrid Court issued suspended sentences to four individuals found guilty of a hate crime against Real Madrid's forward, Vinicius Jr. The incident involved the display of an effigy dressed in his No. 20 shirt and an inflammatory banner before a match.

One defendant received a 15-month sentence for the hate act and seven months for issuing threats, disseminating video evidence online. The others were penalized similarly and faced educational restrictions, monetary fines, restraining orders, and bans from stadiums.

This sentencing adds to a growing list of convictions for racist attacks on Real Madrid players. The club, notably affected by racial abuse in multiple stadiums, has reiterated its commitment to eradicating racism and supporting player activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)