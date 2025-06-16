Women's Super League Expands: A New Era for English Women's Soccer

The Women's Super League in England is set for significant growth, expanding from 12 to 14 teams for the 2026-27 season. The decision, while pending approval from the Football Association board, marks a transformative moment for the league.

Following a vote from Women's Super League clubs, the changes will commence at the end of the 2025-26 season. The top two teams from WSL 2, the league's second tier, will be automatically promoted, with the third-placed team facing off in a playoff against the bottom-ranked top league team for a spot in the higher tier.

This overhaul also introduces a new dynamic in future seasons, featuring one automatic relegation from the Women's Super League and a corresponding automatic promotion. A playoff will also occur between the second-to-last team in the Super League and the runner-up in WSL 2, elevating the competition with more high-stakes matches. Nikki Doucet, CEO of WSL Football, noted that the introduction of these changes brings a new level of excitement and distinction to the women's game.

(With inputs from agencies.)