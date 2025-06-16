Himachal Pradesh's Game-Changing Sports Policy

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has announced an innovative sports policy that marks a significant shift in how the state supports its athletes. For the first time, 'special leave attendance' will be granted to players participating in national and international sporting events, alleviating attendance and assessment issues they previously faced.

This new directive mandates schools to mark participating students on 'special leave' instead of 'absent,' acknowledging the importance of balancing academics and athletics. Participation certificates from recognized sports bodies will serve as valid proof of attendance, ensuring the athletes aren't penalized in their academic records.

Further reinforcing their commitment to sports, the state has awarded cash prizes totaling Rs 14.77 crore to 21 international medalists and improved player welfare by providing Rs 76.98 lakh for diet and Rs 6.01 lakh for travel expenses to 421 and 235 players, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)