Intense Club World Cup Clash Sees Benfica and Boca Juniors Battle to Dramatic Draw

In an electrifying showdown at the Club World Cup, Benfica rallied from a two-goal disadvantage to draw 2-2 with Boca Juniors on Monday night. The hard-fought match, held at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, was marked by three red cards, intense fan support, and stringent security measures.

Boca Juniors enjoyed a home-like atmosphere, backed by a predominantly Argentine crowd among the 55,574 spectators. Despite leading with goals from Miguel Merentiel and Rodrigo Battaglia, Boca faced setbacks, including a red card for Ander Herrera and another for Nicolás Figal. Benfica's Andrea Belotti also saw red during the match.

Key plays included Ángel Di María's penalty in first-half stoppage time and Nicolás Otamendi's late header, both crucial in rescuing a point for Benfica. Looking ahead, Boca Juniors will face Bayern Munich, while Benfica will challenge Auckland City, the tournament's only semi-professional team.

