Intense Club World Cup Clash Sees Benfica and Boca Juniors Battle to Dramatic Draw

In a heated Club World Cup match, Benfica overcame a two-goal deficit against Boca Juniors, securing a 2-2 draw in a game featuring three red cards and 22 fouls. Ángel Di María and Nicolás Otamendi scored crucial goals. The match displayed intense fan support and heavy police presence at Hard Rock Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miamigardens | Updated: 17-06-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 09:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an electrifying showdown at the Club World Cup, Benfica rallied from a two-goal disadvantage to draw 2-2 with Boca Juniors on Monday night. The hard-fought match, held at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, was marked by three red cards, intense fan support, and stringent security measures.

Boca Juniors enjoyed a home-like atmosphere, backed by a predominantly Argentine crowd among the 55,574 spectators. Despite leading with goals from Miguel Merentiel and Rodrigo Battaglia, Boca faced setbacks, including a red card for Ander Herrera and another for Nicolás Figal. Benfica's Andrea Belotti also saw red during the match.

Key plays included Ángel Di María's penalty in first-half stoppage time and Nicolás Otamendi's late header, both crucial in rescuing a point for Benfica. Looking ahead, Boca Juniors will face Bayern Munich, while Benfica will challenge Auckland City, the tournament's only semi-professional team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

