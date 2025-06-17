Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Test Captaincy: A Lion's Den Debut

Shubman Gill is set to lead India as Test captain against England, stepping into a challenging role previously held by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Former player Dinesh Karthik discusses the challenges Gill will face with an inexperienced squad, focusing on improving his performance and leadership skills.

Updated: 17-06-2025 10:24 IST

India Test captain Shubman Gill (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  
  • United Kingdom

As Shubman Gill prepares to debut as India's Test captain, Dinesh Karthik warns he may not yet fully grasp the significance of the role. Set to face England's formidable lineup, Gill inherits leadership from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, marking a pivotal new chapter for Indian cricket.

The captain's first venture leads him to England, where India last won a Test series in 2007. Under head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, England has remained unbeaten on home soil since 2022. With India lacking its key batters, Karthik sees England's evolving bowling attack as Gill's main advantage.

Karthik advises Gill to concentrate on his batting while wearing the captain's hat only during fielding, urging India to challenge England's 'Bazball' approach. With the series commencing at Headingley, Karthik emphasizes the importance of Gill securing early runs to gain respect and confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

