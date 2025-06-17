Left Menu

ICC Proposes Four-Day Tests for Smaller Nations in World Test Championship

The International Cricket Council plans to introduce four-day Test matches for smaller nations in the 2027-29 World Test Championship cycle. This move, supported by ICC chair Jay Shah, aims to allow smaller countries to play more Tests and longer series. Traditional five-day Tests will remain for India, Australia, and England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:41 IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering a revolutionary shift in the structure of Test cricket by introducing four-day matches for smaller nations in the 2027-29 World Test Championship cycle, according to a recent report.

While traditional giants like India, Australia, and England will continue to contest five-day matches for significant series such as the Ashes and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, this move aims to give lesser-known cricketing nations more opportunities to engage in Test cricket.

ICC chair Jay Shah has reportedly shown support for the amendment, expecting it to facilitate more frequent and extended series, as it would allow three-Test series to conclude in under three weeks, an efficiency move that can benefit nations with fewer resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

