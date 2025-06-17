Debutant Tharindu Ratnayake Shines as Sri Lanka Challenges Bangladesh in World Test Championship

In a remarkable test debut, Sri Lanka's offspinner Tharindu Ratnayake claimed two wickets against Bangladesh, which found itself at 90 for three in Galle. The early dismissals showcased Ratnayake's skill on the international stage.

Despite strong resistance from Bangladesh's captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and experienced player Mushfiqur Rahim, who together formed a crucial 45-run partnership, Bangladesh needs to solidify its innings. Rahim remained unbeaten at 20, while Shanto added 25 runs.

The match marks the start of the 2025-2027 World Test Championship, following South Africa's recent triumph over Australia. Veteran Angelo Mathews plays his final test while Lahiru Udara joins the Sri Lankan side for this series.

