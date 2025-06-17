Debutant Tharindu Ratnayake Shines as Sri Lanka Challenges Bangladesh in World Test Championship
Sri Lanka's offspinner Tharindu Ratnayake made an impressive test debut, taking two early wickets against Bangladesh, who struggled to 90 for three. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim offered resistance. The match marks the beginning of the 2025-2027 World Test Championship cycle.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
In a remarkable test debut, Sri Lanka's offspinner Tharindu Ratnayake claimed two wickets against Bangladesh, which found itself at 90 for three in Galle. The early dismissals showcased Ratnayake's skill on the international stage.
Despite strong resistance from Bangladesh's captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and experienced player Mushfiqur Rahim, who together formed a crucial 45-run partnership, Bangladesh needs to solidify its innings. Rahim remained unbeaten at 20, while Shanto added 25 runs.
The match marks the start of the 2025-2027 World Test Championship, following South Africa's recent triumph over Australia. Veteran Angelo Mathews plays his final test while Lahiru Udara joins the Sri Lankan side for this series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stuart Broad Joins South Africa as Consultant for ICC World Test Championship Showdown
South Africa's Fresh Blood Fuels Path to World Test Championship Final
South Africa Eyes Upset Victory in World Test Championship
Proteas Chase Glory: South Africa Eyes Historic World Test Championship Triumph
South Africa's Shot at Redemption in the World Test Championship