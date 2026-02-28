Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded Amidst Middle East Crisis
Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh's celebrated wicketkeeper, is stranded in Jeddah post-Umrah pilgrimage due to US-led strikes in Iran disrupting flights. The conflict has led to airspace closures, affecting flights from major airlines. Rahim, having retired from ODI and T20I cricket, expressed uncertainty about returning to Bangladesh.
Bangladesh's esteemed wicketkeeper, Mushfiqur Rahim, finds himself stranded in Jeddah after completing his Umrah pilgrimage, as US military actions in Iran disrupt flight operations in the region.
The conflict, initiated by US and Israeli strikes, has resulted in airspace closures affecting numerous flights, including those from Emirates and Air India. Rahim, who intended to return to Bangladesh via Dubai, shared the news on social media, noting the uncertainty surrounding his journey back home.
The airline disruptions reflect broader political and military tensions, causing a ripple effect on thousands of passengers. Rahim, who has retired from ODI and T20I formats, remains in Jeddah, awaiting clarity on his return to Dhaka.
