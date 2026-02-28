Left Menu

Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded Amidst Middle East Crisis

Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh's celebrated wicketkeeper, is stranded in Jeddah post-Umrah pilgrimage due to US-led strikes in Iran disrupting flights. The conflict has led to airspace closures, affecting flights from major airlines. Rahim, having retired from ODI and T20I cricket, expressed uncertainty about returning to Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:55 IST
Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded Amidst Middle East Crisis
Mushfiqur Rahim
  • Country:
  • India

Bangladesh's esteemed wicketkeeper, Mushfiqur Rahim, finds himself stranded in Jeddah after completing his Umrah pilgrimage, as US military actions in Iran disrupt flight operations in the region.

The conflict, initiated by US and Israeli strikes, has resulted in airspace closures affecting numerous flights, including those from Emirates and Air India. Rahim, who intended to return to Bangladesh via Dubai, shared the news on social media, noting the uncertainty surrounding his journey back home.

The airline disruptions reflect broader political and military tensions, causing a ripple effect on thousands of passengers. Rahim, who has retired from ODI and T20I formats, remains in Jeddah, awaiting clarity on his return to Dhaka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand qualify for semifinals of T20 World Cup from Group 2 of Super Eights along with England.

New Zealand qualify for semifinals of T20 World Cup from Group 2 of Super Ei...

 Global
2
Tension in the Middle East Grounds Thousands at Abu Dhabi Airport

Tension in the Middle East Grounds Thousands at Abu Dhabi Airport

 United Arab Emirates
3
Flight Chaos: PV Sindhu Stranded Amid Middle East Tensions

Flight Chaos: PV Sindhu Stranded Amid Middle East Tensions

 India
4
US-Israel Offensive Sparks Escalated Tensions with Iran

US-Israel Offensive Sparks Escalated Tensions with Iran

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026