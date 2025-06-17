Indian Cricket Stars Eye Big Bash League Glory

Former India pacer Siddharth Kaul has thrown his hat into the ring for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) draft, alongside 15 Indian women cricketers, according to an announcement by Cricket Australia.

Kaul, who retired from international duty last November after representing India in three ODIs and as many T20Is, is the only male from India to have registered for the BBL draft, set for Thursday.

Among the women, notable players such as Kanika Ahuja, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shikha Pandey have made headlines. They are joined by upcoming talents including U-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Niki Prasad.

