Cricket Legends Gear Up for Super60 USA Tournament

The Super60 USA Legends Tournament is generating excitement as renowned Indian cricket players Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Robin Uthappa prepare to compete. These athletes, celebrated for their contributions to India's World Cup victories, have expressed their enthusiasm for the tournament's potential to expand cricket's reach in the United States.

Harbhajan Singh, expressing his thrill, described the event as a fresh perspective in cricket. "With international legends involved, this tournament is pivotal in raising cricket's profile in this part of the world," said Singh. Suresh Raina echoed this sentiment, highlighting the event's significance in fostering a cricketing community in the US.

Shikhar Dhawan and Robin Uthappa praised the innovative competition format, underlining its potential to attract new fans and pave the way for cricket's mainstream arrival in the US. The tournament, featuring a fast-paced T10 format, promises thrilling matches and marks a step forward in cricket's evolution, spearheaded by Samp Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)