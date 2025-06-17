Formula 1 Rivalries Unveiled: Lando Norris on Team Dynamics

Lando Norris drew parallels between the newly released Formula 1 movie and his own experiences with team dynamism during a discussion at its Times Square premiere.

The McLaren driver stated that, though competitive, his relationship with teammate Oscar Piastri is amiable, highlighting the balance needed when teammates yearn to outpace one another.

Meanwhile, George Russell, fresh off a win in Canada, is eager for more victories with Mercedes, adding another layer to this season's gripping F1 contest.