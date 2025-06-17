Tushar Pannu Shines on Day One of PGTI NEXGEN in Ludhiana

Rookie golfer Tushar Pannu from Karnal emerged as the front-runner on the first day of the PGTI NEXGEN season's fifth event in Ludhiana. Setting the bar high, the 21-year-old shot an impressive five-under 31, securing a one-shot lead at The Imperial Golf Estate.

The tournament is being held at a par-72 nine-hole course where the layout is played twice to complete a round. However, weather disruptions on Tuesday confined the competition to a single nine-hole round, adjusting the par to 36. Pannu's formidable putting skills and an eagle on the sixth hole, complemented by three birdies, helped him maintain an error-free performance.

Following the game, Pannu expressed satisfaction with his play, stating, "Playing just nine holes requires steady focus and achieving under-par. I exceeded my aim of two-under thanks to my effective putts." Meanwhile, competitor Kushal Singh from Gurugram returned a commendable four-under 32, trailing closely behind Pannu, as Rohit Narwal, Abhishek Kumar, and Vasu Sehgal tied for third place with three-under 33.

