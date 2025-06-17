Left Menu

Tushar Pannu Shines on Day One of PGTI NEXGEN in Ludhiana

In Ludhiana, at the PGTI NEXGEN's fifth event, rookie Tushar Pannu from Karnal leads with a five-under 31. His impressive performance includes an eagle and three birdies. Despite rain delays that limited play to nine holes, Pannu's stellar form places him ahead of the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:06 IST
Tushar Pannu Shines on Day One of PGTI NEXGEN in Ludhiana
Tushar Pannu in action during day one of PGTI NEXGEN in Ludhiana (Image: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rookie golfer Tushar Pannu from Karnal emerged as the front-runner on the first day of the PGTI NEXGEN season's fifth event in Ludhiana. Setting the bar high, the 21-year-old shot an impressive five-under 31, securing a one-shot lead at The Imperial Golf Estate.

The tournament is being held at a par-72 nine-hole course where the layout is played twice to complete a round. However, weather disruptions on Tuesday confined the competition to a single nine-hole round, adjusting the par to 36. Pannu's formidable putting skills and an eagle on the sixth hole, complemented by three birdies, helped him maintain an error-free performance.

Following the game, Pannu expressed satisfaction with his play, stating, "Playing just nine holes requires steady focus and achieving under-par. I exceeded my aim of two-under thanks to my effective putts." Meanwhile, competitor Kushal Singh from Gurugram returned a commendable four-under 32, trailing closely behind Pannu, as Rohit Narwal, Abhishek Kumar, and Vasu Sehgal tied for third place with three-under 33.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025