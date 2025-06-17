Left Menu

Showdown Cancelled: Noah Lyles vs. Tyreek Hill Race Called Off

Olympic champion Noah Lyles has pulled out of a planned race with NFL's Tyreek Hill due to personal reasons and lack of sponsorship. The race, scheduled for New York's Times Square, was highly anticipated following their online exchanges. Doubts about the race's feasibility led to its cancellation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:17 IST
Noah Lyles

Olympic 100 metres champion Noah Lyles has withdrawn from a highly anticipated race against NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill, citing personal reasons and a lack of sponsorship support. The race was to be held in New York's Times Square this weekend.

Plans for the event were already underway, Lyles stated during an appearance at the Stagwell Global Sport Beach event in Cannes, France. The showdown's cancellation comes amid fervent exchanges and boasts between the athletes, with Hill confident of defeating Lyles in a 50-yard sprint.

Lyles noted skepticism from potential sponsors hampered planning efforts, impacting the event's viability. His message at a recent indoor meet, 'Tyreek Could Never,' playfully challenged Hill, who had initially proposed the race on social media.

