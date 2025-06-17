Indian Junior Archers Shine at Asian Cup with Record-Breaking Performances

India's junior compound archers have delivered remarkable performances at the Asian Cup Leg 2, securing spots in the finals for both the men's and women's individual events as of Tuesday.

Top seed Kushal Dalal clinched his place in the men's individual compound final with a decisive 147-143 victory over Bangladesh's Himu Bachhar in the semifinals, ensuring at least a silver medal for India. Dalal topped the qualification round by amassing 714 points.

The women's individual compound final will be an all-Indian affair, with top-seeded Shanmukhi Naga Sai Budde and second seed Tejal Salve competing for gold. Earlier, Indian archers had set two world records, underlining their dominance on the international stage.

