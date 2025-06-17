Left Menu

Indian Junior Archers Shine at Asian Cup with Record-Breaking Performances

India's junior compound archers reached the finals at the Asian Cup Leg 2. Kushal Dalal secured a silver in the men's finals, while Shanmukhi Naga Sai Budde and Tejal Salve guaranteed both gold and silver in women's. Indian teams also set two world records in this tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

India's junior compound archers have delivered remarkable performances at the Asian Cup Leg 2, securing spots in the finals for both the men's and women's individual events as of Tuesday.

Top seed Kushal Dalal clinched his place in the men's individual compound final with a decisive 147-143 victory over Bangladesh's Himu Bachhar in the semifinals, ensuring at least a silver medal for India. Dalal topped the qualification round by amassing 714 points.

The women's individual compound final will be an all-Indian affair, with top-seeded Shanmukhi Naga Sai Budde and second seed Tejal Salve competing for gold. Earlier, Indian archers had set two world records, underlining their dominance on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

