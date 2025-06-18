Left Menu

River Plate Triumphs in Club World Cup Opener with 3-1 Victory

River Plate secured a 3-1 victory against Urawa Red Diamonds in their Club World Cup opener. Goals from Facundo Colidio, Sebastian Driussi, and Maxi Meza propelled the Argentine team to triumph. Despite Urawa's determined efforts, River's effective gameplay and strategic moves ensured a winning start.

Updated: 18-06-2025 03:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

River Plate commenced their Club World Cup journey with a commanding 3-1 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday, bolstered by goals from Facundo Colidio, Sebastian Driussi, and Maxi Meza. The Argentine squad showcased a strong opening play, securing an early lead in the 12th minute through Colidio's header from Marcos Acuna's cross.

Despite encountering fierce resistance from the Japanese side, River Plate displayed efficiency, doubling their lead shortly into the second half thanks to Driussi capitalizing on a defensive error. Urawa managed to pull a goal back with Yusuke Matsuo's penalty, but River's resilience was cemented when substitute Meza scored from another Acuna assist.

Coach Marcelo Gallardo expressed satisfaction with the team's nerves and performance, acknowledging the dynamic opposition but emphasizing the importance of securing a win. Looking ahead, River Plate is set to face Monterrey on Saturday, while Urawa eyes their next clash against Inter Milan in Group E.

(With inputs from agencies.)

