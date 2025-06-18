Left Menu

Panthers Roar to Stanley Cup Glory Again

The Florida Panthers clinched their second consecutive Stanley Cup title by defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6. Sam Reinhart's four-goal performance was pivotal in the victory. Sam Bennett was honored as the playoffs MVP. This marks the Panthers' first repeat championship since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021.

The Florida Panthers secured back-to-back Stanley Cup victories, outplaying the Edmonton Oilers with a 5-1 win in Game 6.

Sam Reinhart was instrumental, netting four goals and leading the charge for the Panthers, as they celebrated with an elated home crowd in Sunrise.

Sam Bennett, crucial during the playoffs, earned the Conn Smythe Trophy. With this triumph, the Panthers became the first team to repeat as champions since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021.

