Panthers Roar to Stanley Cup Glory Again

The Florida Panthers secured back-to-back Stanley Cup victories, outplaying the Edmonton Oilers with a 5-1 win in Game 6.

Sam Reinhart was instrumental, netting four goals and leading the charge for the Panthers, as they celebrated with an elated home crowd in Sunrise.

Sam Bennett, crucial during the playoffs, earned the Conn Smythe Trophy. With this triumph, the Panthers became the first team to repeat as champions since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)