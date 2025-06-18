Inter Milan and Monterrey Battle to a Draw in Club World Cup Opener

Inter Milan and Monterrey kicked off their Club World Cup campaign with a gripping 1-1 draw in Pasadena. The match, which marked the opening fixture for Group E, saw Inter initially assert control over possession.

However, Monterrey defied the odds when veteran Sergio Ramos, at 39, soared to head home from a corner in the 25th minute, putting the Mexican side ahead.

Inter responded swiftly, equalizing three minutes before halftime. Kristjan Asllani's perfectly placed free-kick found Carlos Augusto, who set up Lautaro Martinez for a simple tap-in. Monterrey's Nelson Deossa nearly clinched victory, but his stoppage-time effort only found the side netting.

(With inputs from agencies.)