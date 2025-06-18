WTT India Launches: A New Era for Table Tennis in India

In a groundbreaking development for Indian table tennis, World Table Tennis (WTT) has announced the launch of WTT Event Management India Private Limited. Known as WTT India, this new entity aims to host premier international events and boost development pathways for Indian athletes while enhancing fan and commercial engagement nationwide. According to a press release from WTT, this move stands as a major achievement in their mission to globalize the sport and build resilient local ecosystems.

Amid strong institutional support and grassroots enthusiasm in Indian sports, table tennis has gained momentum, with emerging players marking their presence on the global stage. Since its inception, WTT has grown into a leading global sporting entity, organizing top-notch tournaments in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Broadcasting in over 180 territories, WTT has turned table tennis into a year-round, high-profile sport supported by elite venues, immersive production, and innovative digital narratives.

The strategic expansion is headed by Steve Dainton, WTT's CEO and a prominent figure in the global table tennis community. Since 2017, Dainton has been instrumental in the sport's international growth, spearheading the creation of WTT and overseeing its 2021 launch. His leadership continues to propel WTT's reach into new markets, with India becoming a pivotal part of this trajectory. As the WTT Series expands with prestigious events like the Grand Smashes, Champions events, and debuts in the U.S. and Europe, WTT India's inception places the country at the center of WTT's strategic global expansion plans.

