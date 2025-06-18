Glenn Maxwell's Thunderous Century Lifts Washington Freedom to Victory

In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, Glenn Maxwell delivered a masterful performance to lead Washington Freedom to a commanding victory over the Los Angeles Knight Riders. Maxwell's 49-ball century was pivotal in the defending champions' second win of the season, displaying a remarkable blend of aggression and strategic acumen.

Initially, Washington Freedom found themselves on the back foot when Ravindra was dismissed in the first over. However, Mitchell Owen's quickfire innings of 32 runs from just 11 balls, supported by Gous, helped the team recover. Despite their efforts, the Knight Riders struck back, leaving Washington vulnerable at a delicate stage in the match.

Maxwell's captaincy shone as he took responsibility to steer his team to safety. After a cautious start, Maxwell unleashed a furious attack, particularly targeting Tanveer Sangha, hitting three consecutive sixes in the 14th over. His devastating innings eventually propelled Washington Freedom to a formidable 209, ensuring they firmly controlled the game. The Knight Riders, unable to cope with the pressure, succumbed, handing Washington a 113-run victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)