Russian Luge Athletes Barred from 2026 Olympics

In a decisive move, the International Luge Federation (FIL) declared that Russian luge athletes are barred from qualifying for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. This decision came after a conclusive vote at the FIL congress in Tampere, Finland, reflecting ongoing penalties from the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 24-7 vote extended an existing exclusion from FIL competitions and was further reinforced by a 24-8 vote against authorizing a program for neutral Russian athletes. Consequently, these athletes will be unable to participate in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, as confirmed by the FIL.

FIL President Einars Fogelis stated that the outcome underscores a commitment to fair and secure competition, acknowledging diverse perspectives within the organization. This aligns with the International Olympic Committee's sanctions, which have continued since the conflict in Ukraine, allowing only a limited number of vetted Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate as neutrals.

