Russian Luge Athletes Barred from 2026 Olympics

The International Luge Federation has voted to prevent Russian luge athletes from qualifying for the 2026 Winter Olympics, maintaining an existing ban due to the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. This decision also denies a program for neutral Russian athletes, aligning with wider Olympic sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:14 IST
In a decisive move, the International Luge Federation (FIL) declared that Russian luge athletes are barred from qualifying for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. This decision came after a conclusive vote at the FIL congress in Tampere, Finland, reflecting ongoing penalties from the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 24-7 vote extended an existing exclusion from FIL competitions and was further reinforced by a 24-8 vote against authorizing a program for neutral Russian athletes. Consequently, these athletes will be unable to participate in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, as confirmed by the FIL.

FIL President Einars Fogelis stated that the outcome underscores a commitment to fair and secure competition, acknowledging diverse perspectives within the organization. This aligns with the International Olympic Committee's sanctions, which have continued since the conflict in Ukraine, allowing only a limited number of vetted Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate as neutrals.

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

