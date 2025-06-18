ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: A Global Cricketing Extravaganza Awaits

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, marking a historic expansion in the tournament's format. Scheduled to take place from June 12 to July 5, the event will feature 12 competing teams, an increase from the previous 10.

Group 1 includes powerhouse teams like Australia, South Africa, India, and Pakistan, along with two qualifying teams. In contrast, Group 2 sees hosts England alongside defending champions New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and two more qualifiers. Matches will be held at seven iconic cricket venues in the UK.

The tournament will kick off with hosts England facing Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on June 12. Defending champions New Zealand will start their campaign against the West Indies, while Australia will meet South Africa on June 13. A highlight fixture features India versus Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston.