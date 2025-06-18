Left Menu

England's Strategic Line-Up: Ollie Pope Returns to Bat at Number Three

England has announced their team for the first test against India, retaining Ollie Pope over Jacob Bethell. Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse make their comeback. Pope, who excelled against Zimbabwe, moves to the number three spot. The series opener kicks off at Headingley this Friday.

England has named its squad for the upcoming first test against India, beginning Friday at Headingley. The selectors have decided to retain Ollie Pope in the team, opting to leave out Jacob Bethell despite his previous strong performance against New Zealand.

Pope, who initially played as a middle-order batter, will now be promoted to the number three position following his impressive score of 171 in the recent test against Zimbabwe. Bethell was absent from the Zimbabwe fixture due to his commitments with the Indian Premier League.

Additionally, all-rounders Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse have been recalled, with Woakes returning after a lengthy absence since December. Carse, who has earned five caps for England, is set to showcase his skills on home soil for the first time. The final team features notable names, including captain Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

