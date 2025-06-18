India Prepares for England Test Series Under New Leadership

In preparation for their upcoming Test series against England, Team India engaged in a rigorous practice session at Headingley, Leeds, on Wednesday. This series, set to begin on June 20, is pivotal as it marks the commencement of a fresh era without veteran batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill was spotted in earnest dialogue with head coach Gautam Gambhir, discussing tactical game plans. Prominent team members, including opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, and the second wicketkeeper-batter, stretched out alongside key players like vice-captain Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and seamer Shardul Thakur, who were seen engaging in various exercises to warm up.

Following strategic talks, Gill was also seen participating in stretching routines. Further, along with players like Shardul Thakur, left-hander Sai Sudarshan, and fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah, Gill underwent a fielding and catching practice session meticulously guided by bowling coach Morne Morkel and head coach Gambhir.

This tour, stretching from June to August 2025, will see matches played across renowned venues like Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval. With Gill leading the side as India's youngest Test captain, there is anticipation for his leadership as India competes for World Test Championship glory.

