South American Clubs Fight to End Europe's Club World Cup Dominance

Fluminense, Palmeiras, and Boca Juniors showcased their prowess in the revamped Club World Cup, but Europe's dominance persists after a series of draws. Historically, South American clubs thrived in the Intercontinental Cup, but changes like the Bosman ruling have tilted the scales in favor of European teams.

Updated: 18-06-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:49 IST
Fluminense, Palmeiras, and Boca Juniors delivered impressive performances as the new-look Club World Cup kicked off in the USA. Yet, despite all efforts, Europe's 13-year winning streak against South American teams remains unbroken, highlighted by a series of tight draws.

While Fluminense managed to dominate against Borussia Dortmund, they couldn't get past the stellar defenses, resulting in a 0-0 draw. Likewise, Palmeiras faced a similar fate with Porto. Boca Juniors almost turned the tides with a lead against Benfica, but the match concluded in a 2-2 tie.

Historically, South American clubs excelled in the Intercontinental Cup, but recent shifts, including the Bosman ruling, have enhanced European teams' strengths. Despite current disparities, fans are hopeful as more intercontinental clashes in the group stages are expected to reignite the once fierce rivalry.

