Ice Hockey and Beyond: A Sports Roundup Full of Surprises

Canada's Stanley Cup drought extended to 32 years as Florida Panthers defeated Edmonton in Game Six of the Finals. Sam Bennett earned MVP honors, while Women's PGA Championship announced a $12M purse. NASCAR plans a San Diego street race, and South American soccer clubs struggle against European teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:28 IST
Canada's long-standing Stanley Cup drought grew even longer as the Florida Panthers managed a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game Six, marking Canada's 32nd year without a championship title. This defeat left fans devastated and players on the Oilers' side searching for answers.

As the dust settled, Florida's Sam Bennett was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy for his outstanding performances during the Stanley Cup playoffs, which saw him scoring five goals in the Finals and setting a postseason road-goal record.

In other sports updates, the Women's PGA Championship has set a $12 million purse, matching the season's biggest prize, while NASCAR is in negotiations to bring a street race to San Diego. South American soccer clubs struggle to match European dominance in the Club World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

