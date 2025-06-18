Proteas Men End 27-Year Drought with Historic ICC Test Championship Victory

After nearly three decades of heartbreak and close calls, South Africa’s national men’s cricket team, the Proteas, etched their name into cricketing history by clinching their first-ever ICC Test Championship title. In a dramatic showdown against world number one-ranked Australia, the Proteas secured a resounding five-wicket win on the fourth day of the final at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in England.

This landmark victory not only breaks a 27-year trophy drought for the Proteas Men — their last senior men's triumph being the 1998 ICC Knockout — but also symbolizes a resurgence in South African cricket, offering a glimpse into a potentially golden era ahead.

Temba Bavuma: Leading from the Front

At the heart of the Proteas’ success is captain Temba Bavuma, whose leadership has been instrumental in guiding the team through turbulent waters. Speaking at a celebratory media briefing in Johannesburg, Bavuma acknowledged the significance of the victory while keeping an eye firmly on the future.

“We hope that this can be the start of a lot more of these trophies. As much as we have achieved what we achieved in the past 18–24 months, this is not a big legacy as of yet. We want to start a culture of winning trophies for the country,” he said.

A Homecoming to Remember

The team received a jubilant hero’s welcome at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning. Hundreds of fans gathered to celebrate with song, dance, and tears of joy. The outpouring of national pride was overwhelming for the players.

“Seeing so many people welcome us at the airport was quite overwhelming. It was different from the last time we came back from the World Cup in 2023. You don’t really realise what you have done until you start to interact with people,” Bavuma said.

Overcoming Adversity, Embracing Identity

The captain highlighted the team’s difficult journey and their embrace of South African identity as key motivators.

“It wasn’t a simple and easy one. We have overcome a lot and managed to get to where we are. The biggest thing is that we have embraced everything that means to be a South African,” he said. “There was always that belief that at some point the harder we knock on that door, that it was going to happen.”

Looking to the Future

Bavuma emphasized that this victory is just the beginning. The team’s next major assignment is a tournament in Zimbabwe which kicks off the new test cycle.

“There’s always something we are working towards. It’s a legacy that we want to achieve and put together as a team,” he said. “The beauty about international cricket is that there is always more games to play.”

Building Blocks for a Brighter Tomorrow

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) Head of National Teams, Enoch Nkwe, underscored the wider impact of this victory.

“We look at this format as a foundation to key fundamentals in other formats and the growth of cricket not only in South Africa but globally,” he said. “What is encouraging is this is going to motivate a 15-year-old. We will continue to build these building blocks through this format.”

National Pride and Unity

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, applauded the team, stating their win boosts national morale and reflects South Africa’s diverse strength.

“We are the best sporting nation in the world. We have the strongest women and men. We have the fastest runners, the best soccer players, rugby players, and now the best cricket team,” he said. “People should see themselves when they watch our national teams, and that is what we are doing in cricket.”

A Moment to Cherish

Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad echoed the emotions of pride and fulfillment.

“To get a reception like this… it starts to sink in. The guys have been great, but the fans have been better,” he said.

As South Africa celebrates this monumental achievement, the message from the team is clear: the journey has only just begun. With renewed belief and a growing legacy, the Proteas Men are not just champions today — they are the architects of a bold new era in South African cricket.