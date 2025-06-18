Left Menu

Kapil Dev Cheers on New-Look India as Test Series Kicks Off in England

As India gears up for a Test series in England, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev sends his best wishes to captain Shubman Gill. Despite the absence of stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and frontline spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, hopes are high for the Gill-led squad.

18-06-2025
Kapil Dev (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of spirited encouragement, cricket icon Kapil Dev extended his best wishes to India's cricket team, helmed by new captain Shubman Gill, as they gear up for a high-stakes Test series in England.

Exuding optimism at an event on Wednesday, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain remarked, "We feel very proud and wish them all the luck. I hope they come back victorious." His comments come ahead of the much-anticipated tour that will see a fresh wave of talent lead India in the absence of established stars.

Kapil also addressed the decision of premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to avoid taking up the captaincy, respecting the player's personal stance while emphasizing the importance of team unity. India's squad, though missing stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin, is poised to face a formidable England side in their first Test clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

