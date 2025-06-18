Left Menu

Samsonova Stuns Pegula in Epic Berlin Open Clash

Defending champion Jessica Pegula exited the Berlin Open after losing to Liudmila Samsonova in a lengthy match that spanned over three hours. Samsonova will next face either Magdalena Frech or Amanda Anisimova. Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and Paula Badosa also advanced to the quarter-finals with respective wins.

In a gripping contest at the Berlin Open, defending champion Jessica Pegula was eliminated by 2021 titleholder Liudmila Samsonova in a three-hour, 21-minute duel. Samsonova showcased her powerful serve, notching up 18 aces compared to Pegula's two, and ultimately clinched the match 6-7(8), 7-5, 7-6(5).

The Russian player missed several chances to secure the first set, losing in a tiebreak despite being ahead. In the second set, Samsonova capitalized on a crucial break at 5-5 and leveled the match to keep her tournament hopes alive.

Elsewhere, Tunisia's Ons Jabeur advanced to the quarters after defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 6-3, marking her first main draw win streak since February. Spain's Paula Badosa also moved forward, overcoming Emma Navarro 7-6(2), 6-3.

