Pablo Sarabia's Next Chapter in Qatar

Spanish international footballer Pablo Sarabia will join Al-Arabi on a two-year contract following his departure from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 33-year-old, with a history at clubs like Real Madrid, Getafe, and Sevilla, moves to Qatar as he looks forward to a new challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 02:25 IST
Spanish international Pablo Sarabia is set to join Al-Arabi on a two-year contract, according to an announcement made by the Qatar Stars League club on Wednesday. Sarabia will make the move after his current deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers concludes at the end of June.

The 33-year-old midfielder leaves Wolves with a 'great feeling of fulfilment,' as the club acknowledged his departure last month. Sarabia's storied career includes stints with top-tier teams such as Real Madrid, Getafe, and Sevilla, as well as a successful tenure at Paris St Germain prior to joining Wolves in January 2023.

Sarabia's transfer to Al-Arabi marks a new chapter in his professional journey, promising to bring his experience and talent to the Qatar Stars League and continue his legacy in international football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

