Tamil Nadu Surfers Dominate at 2025 Indian Open of Surfing in Mangalore

In a stirring demonstration of surfing prowess, Tamil Nadu's Srikanth D clinched the Men's Open title at the 6th Indian Open of Surfing, held in Mangalore. Meanwhile, Kamali Moorthy successfully defended her titles in the Women's Open and Groms Girls (U-16) categories, marking a significant win for the state.

The championship, which is the second leg of the 2025 National Surfing Championship Series, experienced delays due to adverse weather but concluded successfully behind closed doors. The Surfing Swami Foundation, in collaboration with Mantra Surf Club and the Surfing Federation of India, managed to reschedule it to ensure safety and fairness for the participants.

Notably, Prahlad Sriram also from Tamil Nadu, won the Groms Boys (U-16) category, demonstrating the state's dominance in the sport. The competition, despite being scaled down, showcased exceptional talent and commitment, with organizers expressing pride in overcoming challenges to deliver the event smoothly.

