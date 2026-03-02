Left Menu

Erdogan Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran: A Call for Diplomacy

Turkish President Erdogan criticized U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran as illegal, urging for diplomacy to prevent further destabilization. Acknowledging the pain of the Iranian people, he stressed Turkey's efforts to facilitate a ceasefire and warned of severe consequences if the conflict persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 23:53 IST
Erdogan Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran: A Call for Diplomacy
Erdogan

On Monday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan fiercely criticized U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, labeling them as a 'clear violation' of international law and emphasizing Turkey's solidarity with Iran amid escalating conflicts.

Turkey, a neighboring NATO member, urged the U.S. and Iran to pursue diplomacy, warning against further regional destabilization. Erdogan's remarks, during a Ramadan dinner in Ankara, reflected Turkey's complex yet largely cordial relations with Iran despite opposing positions in conflicts like Syria.

Erdogan underscored Turkey's commitment to diplomacy and maintaining regional stability, warning that without 'necessary intervention,' the conflict could significantly compromise global security. The president highlighted Turkey's readiness to enhance diplomatic dialogue to prevent economic and geopolitical fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

