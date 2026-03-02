Erdogan Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran: A Call for Diplomacy

On Monday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan fiercely criticized U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, labeling them as a 'clear violation' of international law and emphasizing Turkey's solidarity with Iran amid escalating conflicts.

Turkey, a neighboring NATO member, urged the U.S. and Iran to pursue diplomacy, warning against further regional destabilization. Erdogan's remarks, during a Ramadan dinner in Ankara, reflected Turkey's complex yet largely cordial relations with Iran despite opposing positions in conflicts like Syria.

Erdogan underscored Turkey's commitment to diplomacy and maintaining regional stability, warning that without 'necessary intervention,' the conflict could significantly compromise global security. The president highlighted Turkey's readiness to enhance diplomatic dialogue to prevent economic and geopolitical fallout.

