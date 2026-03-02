Left Menu

Operation Roaring Lion: A Battle for Global Security

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Iran's nuclear and missile program poses a global threat, requiring decisive military action. Operation Roaring Lion, launched with U.S. support, aims to avert existential threats to Israel and beyond. Netanyahu highlighted the international danger posed by Iran's ambitions and commended President Trump for his support.

Updated: 02-03-2026 23:53 IST
  • Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unequivocally stated that Iran's nuclear and missile ambitions present a significant threat to global security. He emphasized that Israel's military efforts, currently encapsulated in Operation Roaring Lion, are designed not only to protect Israel but also to ensure global peace.

This operation, executed in collaboration with the United States and its President, Donald Trump, is a direct response to the existential dangers posed by Iran. During a visit to Bet Shemesh, recently targeted and hit by an Iranian ballistic missile, Netanyahu underscored the broader implications of Iran's threats, which reach beyond Israel and America to include European territories.

Netanyahu warned against the continuous advancement of Iran's nuclear capabilities, arguing that they pose a dire risk to humanity as a whole. He further expressed gratitude to President Trump for his pivotal support in this critical global mission.

