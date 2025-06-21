Yuvraj Singh Lauds Gill and Pant for Spectacular Centuries Against England

In a thrilling display of talent and leadership, former Indian cricket stalwart Yuvraj Singh celebrated the impressive centuries scored by Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. Gill, debuting as India's test captain, notched up a commanding century, earning accolades from Singh on Instagram, who praised the new skipper for leading from the front.

Besides Gill, Pant also shone brightly with a destructive century, announcing his game-defining play with flair. Despite the impressive feats by the Indian batsmen, England aimed to recover, with Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett spearheading their innings after Jasprit Bumrah's early breakthrough. Rain initially delayed England's batting start.

In India's innings, Shubman Gill starred as the top scorer, while England's Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue pegged back India with eight wickets between them post-lunch. A notable knock by Pant elevated India to 454/7 before lunch on the second day, marking his seventh test century, a record for an Indian wicketkeeper-batter.

