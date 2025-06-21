Left Menu

England Holds Steady Amidst India's Dominance in First Test

On day two of the first test against India, England's Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope provided a crucial partnership after India, resuming at 359-3, was dismissed for 471. Duckett and Pope steadied England's innings to 107-1 at tea, with difficult conditions posed by India's Jasprit Bumrah's early breakthroughs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:41 IST
England Holds Steady Amidst India's Dominance in First Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the second day of the first test at Headingley, England's batsmen Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope offered a beacon of hope amidst India's dominance. The hosts reached 107-1 at tea, trailing by 364 runs. Earlier, India had been bowled out for 471, losing seven wickets in just over an hour.

India started the day at 359-3, with captain Shubman Gill soon surpassing his personal best in test cricket. Supported by the dynamic Rishabh Pant, who showcased an array of audacious shots, they pushed the score to 430 before Gill was dismissed for 147.

Duckett survived some close calls, including a dropped catch and a DRS review, before reaching his half-century, while Pope made it through some testing overs by the world's top-ranked test bowler, Jasprit Bumrah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025