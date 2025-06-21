England Holds Steady Amidst India's Dominance in First Test

On the second day of the first test at Headingley, England's batsmen Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope offered a beacon of hope amidst India's dominance. The hosts reached 107-1 at tea, trailing by 364 runs. Earlier, India had been bowled out for 471, losing seven wickets in just over an hour.

India started the day at 359-3, with captain Shubman Gill soon surpassing his personal best in test cricket. Supported by the dynamic Rishabh Pant, who showcased an array of audacious shots, they pushed the score to 430 before Gill was dismissed for 147.

Duckett survived some close calls, including a dropped catch and a DRS review, before reaching his half-century, while Pope made it through some testing overs by the world's top-ranked test bowler, Jasprit Bumrah.

(With inputs from agencies.)