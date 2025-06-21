England's Resilient Start Against India After Rain Delay

On a rain-affected day at Headingley, England staged a robust response in their first innings against India. Openers Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett guided their team to a comfortable 107/1 by Tea on the second day of the inaugural Test.

The innings gained momentum after Pope and Duckett countered an early setback from Jasprit Bumrah, who dismissed Zak Crawley in the first over. However, the duo displayed resilience, reaching the 50-run landmark in the tenth over and subsequently achieving a 100-run partnership for the second wicket.

Earlier, India's Rishabh Pant showcased an extraordinary batting display, notching up a century to propel India to a formidable 454/7 before lunch. Crucially, England's Ben Stokes took four wickets, including Shardul Thakur just before the break. Shubman Gill's impressive innings of 147 was ended by Shoaib Bashir in the 102nd over.

(With inputs from agencies.)