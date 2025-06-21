Left Menu

England's Resilient Start Against India After Rain Delay

England’s Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett strengthened their innings after rain bowls over the second day. Despite Jasprit Bumrah's early strike, the duo led England to 107/1 against India in the first Test. Earlier, India was powered by a splendid century from Rishabh Pant, reaching 454/7 at Headingley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:57 IST
Indian team. (Photo: X/BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On a rain-affected day at Headingley, England staged a robust response in their first innings against India. Openers Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett guided their team to a comfortable 107/1 by Tea on the second day of the inaugural Test.

The innings gained momentum after Pope and Duckett countered an early setback from Jasprit Bumrah, who dismissed Zak Crawley in the first over. However, the duo displayed resilience, reaching the 50-run landmark in the tenth over and subsequently achieving a 100-run partnership for the second wicket.

Earlier, India's Rishabh Pant showcased an extraordinary batting display, notching up a century to propel India to a formidable 454/7 before lunch. Crucially, England's Ben Stokes took four wickets, including Shardul Thakur just before the break. Shubman Gill's impressive innings of 147 was ended by Shoaib Bashir in the 102nd over.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

