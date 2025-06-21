Left Menu

Bumrah Surpasses Wasim Akram in SENA Test Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah has surpassed Wasim Akram as the leading Asian wicket-taker in SENA conditions. Achieving this during a Test against England, Bumrah has taken 147 wickets in 32 Tests, showcasing strong performances particularly in Australia and England, overtaking Akram's 146-wicket record.

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo- BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has surpassed Pakistani legend Wasim Akram to become the leading Asian wicket-taker in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA) cricketing conditions. This milestone was achieved during India's first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds.

Bumrah made a significant impact by dismissing Zak Crawley early and breaking a crucial century partnership between Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope, bowling Duckett to surpass Wasim Akram's record. Across 32 Tests in SENA conditions, Bumrah has taken 147 wickets at an impressive average of 21.03, with his best bowling figures recorded as 6/33 and nine five-wicket hauls achieved.

In comparison, Akram took 146 wickets in the same number of Tests with an average of 24.11 and best figures of 7/119, alongside 11 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls. Bumrah's standout performances in SENA conditions have come in Australia, where he has secured 64 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 17.15. Meanwhile, he has claimed 39 wickets in 10 matches in England at an average of 26.02. In the ongoing match, India posted a score of 471, buoyed by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant, with England trailing at 107/1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

