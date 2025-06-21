Andy Flower Embraces Deeper Meaning Beyond Trophies During Rishikesh Retreat

Andy Flower, the former cricketer from Zimbabwe and current coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, recently embarked on a transformative journey in Rishikesh. On International Yoga Day, Flower met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, discussing the complexities of team sports and the essence of winning beyond trophies.

In a conversation with the Swami, Flower shared his insights on the superficial nature of chasing victory. 'From my experience in playing and coaching, winning is not quite enough. There must be something more meaningful,' he stated, emphasizing the importance of personal well-being to positively influence others.

Flower, who spent two weeks in Rishikesh, expressed his newfound appreciation for yoga, describing it as a way of life for millions, rather than a mere fitness routine. His reflections underscore the broader impact of such spiritual engagements on personal and professional fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)