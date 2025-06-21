Left Menu

Angelo Mathews Bids Farewell to Test Cricket with Galle Draw

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews concluded his illustrious Test career in Galle against Bangladesh. Mathews, who debuted in 2009, amassed 8,214 runs and 33 wickets in 119 matches. He expressed gratitude for the support during his career. The Galle Test ended in a draw after a 32-over session on Day 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 23:15 IST
Angelo Mathews (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ICC Chairman Jay Shah extended his congratulations to former Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews as he retired from Test cricket following the first Test against Bangladesh in Galle. On May 23, Mathews had announced that this test would mark his final appearance in the format for his country.

The final session of Day 5 saw Sri Lanka batting out 32 overs to secure a draw. Jay Shah lauded Mathews on Instagram, highlighting his impressive 16-year career with over 8,000 runs, pointing to his commitment and longevity as exemplary traits for forthcoming cricket stars.

In his last Test, Mathews contributed 39 in the first innings but was dismissed for eight in the second. Sri Lanka managed to stave off defeat with spirited knocks as Dhananjaya de Silva played a crucial role in a partnership that saw them safely through.

Chasing a target of 296, Sri Lanka's middle order wobbled after quick dismissals of Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal, both victims to Taijul Islam's bowling. Mathews, during his farewell at the post-match presentation, expressed his disbelief at the outpouring of support, and reflected on his career's highs and lows.

A Test debutant in 2009 against Pakistan, Mathews became a pivotal figure in Sri Lankan cricket, accumulating 8,214 runs and 33 wickets. His impressive tally of runs places him third behind legends Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardena. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

