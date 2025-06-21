Global Unity Through Yoga: Celebrations in Jalgaon and Beyond

In a vibrant display of unity and wellness, Jalgaon, Maharashtra witnessed a grand celebration of the 11th International Day of Yoga. Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, joined over 3,000 yoga enthusiasts in Bhusawal, performing exercises such as Surya Namaskar.

The event, organized under the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', saw participation from Maharashtra State Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan and senior officials. Minister Khadse emphasized the dual benefits of yoga for physical and mental health, urging citizens to adopt it as a lifestyle choice.

Parallel celebrations were echoed across the nation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in a yoga session in Visakhapatnam. Addressing the nation, PM Modi remarked on yoga's power to transcend boundaries and unite people globally. Supporting the Ministry of Ayush's Yoga Sangam initiative, the Sports Authority of India facilitated nationwide events embracing the yoga way of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)