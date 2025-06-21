Left Menu

Dortmund Edges Sundowns in Thrilling 4-3 Contest

Borussia Dortmund secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in a Club World Cup clash. Despite an early setback, Dortmund rallied with goals from Felix Nmecha, Serhou Guirassy, and Jobe Bellingham, along with an own goal, to top Group F with four points.

Updated: 21-06-2025 23:47 IST
Borussia Dortmund fought valiantly to fend off a spirited challenge from South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, securing a nail-biting 4-3 win on Saturday. The victory propels Dortmund closer to the Club World Cup knockout stages, placing them at the top of Group F standings.

The game opened with Sundowns taking the lead at TQL Stadium in just 11 minutes, thanks to Lucas Ribeiro's decisive strike. However, Dortmund quickly responded, leveling the score through Felix Nmecha following a crucial error by Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. Further goals from Serhou Guirassy and Jobe Bellingham, along with an own goal, solidified their dominance.

Despite trailing 4-1, Sundowns showcased resilience with Iqraam Rayners and Lebo Mothiba adding late goals, pushing Dortmund to the limit. The match took place under scorching hot conditions, further challenging the teams. As the competition progresses, Dortmund remains a strong contender, eagerly anticipating their next clash.

