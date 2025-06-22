Pant and Bumrah Light Up Thrilling Day Two as Pope Anchors England's Response

Day two of the first test witnessed fireworks with Rishabh Pant's bold century backed by Jasprit Bumrah's masterful bowling. However, England's Ollie Pope showcased resilience with an unbeaten century, guiding his team to 209/3 in response to India's 471 first innings total.

Pope, supported by the fortuitous Ben Duckett, maneuvered England through tricky spells against Bumrah to reduce India's lead to 262. Duckett and Pope's partnership of 122 runs for the second wicket was crucial, capitalizing on missed opportunities by India's pace attack.

In the earlier innings, Pant's seventh test hundred, marked by audacious shots, provided India a solid footing. Yet, England counter-attacked confidently, with Pope expertly navigating Bumrah's hostile spells to keep England afloat as the play unfolded at Headingley.

(With inputs from agencies.)