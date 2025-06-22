Left Menu

Dortmund Edges Sundowns in Thrilling Seven-Goal Encounter

Borussia Dortmund defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 4-3 in a thrilling encounter, bolstering their chances in the Club World Cup. Despite an early setback, Dortmund capitalized on a goalkeeper error and a resilient attack to secure victory. Sundowns mounted a strong challenge but fell short of leveling the score.

22-06-2025
Dortmund Edges Sundowns in Thrilling Seven-Goal Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Borussia Dortmund secured a narrow 4-3 victory against South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, bringing them closer to the knockout stages of the Club World Cup. The match saw Dortmund initially fall behind but rally to overcome the spirited opposition.

The game, played at TQL Stadium, was a back-and-forth affair with Dortmund eventually capitalizing on a Sundowns goalkeeper error and goals from Felix Nmecha, Serhou Guirassy, and Jobe Bellingham, in addition to an own goal, securing the win. Sundowns responded strongly, but despite late goals, could not find an equalizer.

The encounter was intense, marked by Lucas Ribeiro's stunning early strike for Sundowns and a determined push in the second half. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso expressed both pride and disappointment, while Dortmund embraced the victory, aiming for further success in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

