Ollie Pope's Masterclass Revives England in Test Against India

Ollie Pope delivered an exceptional unbeaten century to help England regain momentum in the opening test against India at Headingley on Saturday. By the end of day two, England posted 209-3, trailing by 262 runs, following India's earlier strong innings that concluded at 471.

In overcast conditions, India's top-ranked bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, put England on the back foot by dismissing opener Zak Crawley early in the innings. However, Ben Duckett and Pope staged a recovery with a 122-run partnership. Bumrah then claimed Duckett's wicket and later removed Joe Root after Pope had secured his century.

Despite losing wickets, England ended the day in a promising position. Commenting on the match, Ben Duckett noted that restricting India to under 500 was a notable achievement. India's batting lineup, spearheaded by Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, had initially dominated before a sudden collapse, finishing 471 all out.

