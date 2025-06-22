Left Menu

Ollie Pope's Masterclass Revives England in Test Against India

Ollie Pope's unbeaten century put England back in contention in the first test against India. Despite a strong start, India was bowled out for 471. England closed day two at 209-3, with impactful performances from Pope and Jasprit Bumrah making the match competitive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 01:03 IST
Ollie Pope's Masterclass Revives England in Test Against India
Ollie Pope

Ollie Pope delivered an exceptional unbeaten century to help England regain momentum in the opening test against India at Headingley on Saturday. By the end of day two, England posted 209-3, trailing by 262 runs, following India's earlier strong innings that concluded at 471.

In overcast conditions, India's top-ranked bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, put England on the back foot by dismissing opener Zak Crawley early in the innings. However, Ben Duckett and Pope staged a recovery with a 122-run partnership. Bumrah then claimed Duckett's wicket and later removed Joe Root after Pope had secured his century.

Despite losing wickets, England ended the day in a promising position. Commenting on the match, Ben Duckett noted that restricting India to under 500 was a notable achievement. India's batting lineup, spearheaded by Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, had initially dominated before a sudden collapse, finishing 471 all out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025