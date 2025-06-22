Rayhan Thomas Faces Challenges at Wichita Open Amidst Record-Breaking Scores

Rayhan Thomas experienced a challenging round during the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open, ultimately finishing tied 40th with a score of 2-over 72. His performance included five birdies, two double bogeys, and three other bogeys.

Initially tied 17th after 36 holes, Thomas's scorecard was adversely affected by a bogey and a double bogey on the eighth and ninth holes. On the back nine, while he made progress with birdies on the 11th, 14th, and 16th, further bogeys set back his final score.

Meanwhile, Myles Creighton delivered a stellar 11-under 59, marking the 15th sub-60 score in Korn Ferry Tour history. His remarkable play included 12 birdies, two eagles, and a hole-in-one, securing joint top position alongside Quade Cummins going into the final round.

(With inputs from agencies.)