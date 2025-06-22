Left Menu

Rayhan Thomas Faces Challenges at Wichita Open Amidst Record-Breaking Scores

Rayhan Thomas had a turbulent round at the Wichita Open, finishing tied 40th. Notably, Myles Creighton achieved a remarkable 11-under 59, the second sub-60 score of the week, showcasing exceptional golfing talent and competition in the Korn Ferry Tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wichita | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:27 IST
Rayhan Thomas Faces Challenges at Wichita Open Amidst Record-Breaking Scores
Rayhan Thomas
  • Country:
  • United States

Rayhan Thomas experienced a challenging round during the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open, ultimately finishing tied 40th with a score of 2-over 72. His performance included five birdies, two double bogeys, and three other bogeys.

Initially tied 17th after 36 holes, Thomas's scorecard was adversely affected by a bogey and a double bogey on the eighth and ninth holes. On the back nine, while he made progress with birdies on the 11th, 14th, and 16th, further bogeys set back his final score.

Meanwhile, Myles Creighton delivered a stellar 11-under 59, marking the 15th sub-60 score in Korn Ferry Tour history. His remarkable play included 12 birdies, two eagles, and a hole-in-one, securing joint top position alongside Quade Cummins going into the final round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025