Harry Brook's Audacious Innings Against India

In an impressive display that held spectators' attention, Harry Brook took charge against an erratic Indian pace attack, propelling England to reach 327 for five by lunch on day three of the opening Test match.

Restarting at an overnight 209 for three, Brook remained aggressive, notching up 57 runs off 77 balls while guiding England towards a brisk morning performance where they gathered 118 runs across 28 overs. Despite these efforts, England still trail behind India by 144 runs.

England was buoyed by Brook's determined strokeplay, which outshone the inconsistencies of the Indian bowlers, including a few missed opportunities that added to India's frustrations, as they grappled with Brook's superior tactics and timing.

