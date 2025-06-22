Left Menu

Harry Brook's Audacious Innings Against India

On the third day of the first Test, Harry Brook launched a fierce assault on the inconsistent Indian bowling, leading England to 327 for five by lunch. Brook, overcoming earlier setbacks, displayed remarkable batting, frustrating India with his audacious strokes and benefiting from some dropped catches.

In an impressive display that held spectators' attention, Harry Brook took charge against an erratic Indian pace attack, propelling England to reach 327 for five by lunch on day three of the opening Test match.

Restarting at an overnight 209 for three, Brook remained aggressive, notching up 57 runs off 77 balls while guiding England towards a brisk morning performance where they gathered 118 runs across 28 overs. Despite these efforts, England still trail behind India by 144 runs.

England was buoyed by Brook's determined strokeplay, which outshone the inconsistencies of the Indian bowlers, including a few missed opportunities that added to India's frustrations, as they grappled with Brook's superior tactics and timing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

