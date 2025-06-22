Thrilling Day Three: English Batsmen Match India's Dominance

India set an impressive target with 471 runs in their first innings of the opening Test against England.

England, following on, showed resilience with a strong response, scoring 465 runs. Ollie Pope was the standout performer with a century, and Harry Brook contributed a crucial 99.

Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna were formidable, curbing England's progress with timely wickets and keeping the match competitive as Day Three unfolded.

(With inputs from agencies.)