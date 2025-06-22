Thrilling Day Three: English Batsmen Match India's Dominance
India posted an impressive 471 in their first innings. England responded with 465, thanks to Ollie Pope's century and Harry Brook's near-ton. Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna took critical wickets, maintaining a tight contest on the third day of the first Test match between India and England.
India set an impressive target with 471 runs in their first innings of the opening Test against England.
England, following on, showed resilience with a strong response, scoring 465 runs. Ollie Pope was the standout performer with a century, and Harry Brook contributed a crucial 99.
Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna were formidable, curbing England's progress with timely wickets and keeping the match competitive as Day Three unfolded.
