Shaheen Afridi Lauds Harry Brook's Sensational Innings in T20 World Cup

Pakistani bowler Shaheen Afridi commended England captain Harry Brook for his 'best innings' during the T20 World Cup, despite Pakistan's loss. Afridi, after taking four wickets, demonstrated sportsmanship by congratulating Brook after his remarkable century helped England into the semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 25-02-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 10:35 IST
Harry Brook

In a thrilling T20 World Cup match, Pakistan's pace bowler Shaheen Afridi heaped praise on England captain Harry Brook for his remarkable batting performance.

Brook's stellar century led England to the semifinals, even as Afridi's efforts with the ball nearly turned the game in Pakistan's favor.

Afridi's sportsmanship shone as he shook hands with Brook post-match, acknowledging their past familiarity from playing together in the PSL.

